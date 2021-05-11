A mobile for 115 euros? This OnePlus throws its price on AliExpress

The OnePlus smartphone is a good buy if you are looking for something very cheap.

One of the cheapest terminals of OnePlus is at your fingertips for just over 100 euros thanks to AliExpress. The Chinese terminal arrives in its global version, along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The OnePlus Nord incorporates a screen that exceeds 6.5 inches, one of the processors Snapdragon Qualcomm and 3 rear cameras, among other features. This is all you need to know.

Buy the cheapest OnePlus N100

The OnePlus smartphone arrives with a 6.52-inch IPS panel and HD + resolution. Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, a processor with which you will not have problems on a day-to-day basis. This OnePlus N100 also incorporates a triple rear camera and a battery of 5,000 mAh. It even has a traditional jack to connect your headphones.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory 6.52 ″ HD IPS screen + 3 rear cameras 5,000 mAh battery 3.5mm jack

