A mobile for 100 euros? This Xiaomi has a discount on Amazon

You can take the Redmi 9AT, one of the best cheap smartphones, for only 105 euros thanks to this Amazon offer. You have the possibility to buy it in your global version, with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

The Redmi terminal is simple and very economical, but it has more than enough specifications to perform on a day-to-day basis. We tell you everything you need to know about this Redmi 9AT.

The Xiaomi smartphone arrives with a 6.53-inch IPS panel and HD + resolution. We are talking about a device made of plastic, but that comes with a simple and beautiful design that you can find in various colors.

Your brain is the MediaTek Helio G25, an eight-core processor with which you will have no problems moving the applications of the day to day. This Redmi 9AT also has a 13 megapixel main camera.

MediaTek Helio G252 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory 6.53 ″ HD IPS screen + 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge at 10W 3.5mm jack, FM Radio and 13 MP camera

