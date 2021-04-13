A mobile for 100 euros? This Motorola smartphone arrives at a discount

The Motorola mid-range is a good buy if you are looking for a very cheap smartphone.

Thanks to this Amazon offer you can take a Motorola smartphone for just over 100 euros. The Moto E7 Plus It can be the purchase if you are looking for a cheap mobile phone from a traditional manufacturer, it comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

Motorola’s smartphone arrives with a 6.5-inch IPS screen and HD + resolution. Your brain is the Snapdragon 460 manufactured by Qualcomm, a chip with which you will not have problems in the basic tasks of the day to day. It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. It also incorporates a dual rear camera and a not inconsiderable battery that reaches the 5,000 mAh.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory 6.5 ″ IPS screen and HD resolution + 2 rear cameras 5,000 mAh battery 3.5mm jack, FM radio Know more: Motorola Moto E7 Plus

