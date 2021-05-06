A mob of more than 200 people burns alive a man accused of stealing a vehicle in Bolivia

A man accused of allegedly stealing a vehicle died after being burned alive by a human mob in a rural town in the Bolivian region of Potosí, an event in which a woman named as an accessory to the lynching was also injured.

“It has to be investigated, you have to find the authors. There are institutions that have to make justice prevail, “the new governor of Potosí, Jhonny Mamani, told the media.

The event occurred this Tuesday in a community in the municipality of Pocoata, north of Potosí, where the man, 27, and the woman, 24, were held by more than two hundred people who accused them of having stolen a vehicle, according to the local press.

The crowd led the couple to a court where first he hit her and then he doused the man with gasoline to set him on fire immediately afterwards.

The woman turned out wound and with some burns. The Police were able to rescue her with the mediation of the Regional Coordination of the Ombudsman’s Office of the town of Llallagua.

This entity condemned in a statement “the acts of violence and justice by their own hand” that put an end to the death of the young man on the way to a health center from burns.

“Community justice”

The defense coordinator of Llallagua, César Villca, quoted in the statement, recalled that the Bolivian Constitution “guarantees the right to life”, that “there is no death penalty in the current legal system” and that “justice by own hand is not characteristic of a rule of law.”

Lynchings are relatively common in rural areas and some peri-urban neighborhoods in Bolivia.

Sometimes those who commit lynchings are justified by “community justice”, recognized in the Bolivian Constitution of 2009, but the authorities have repeatedly explained that this judicial system it does not admit brutal punishments or the death penalty.

National authorities and international organizations, including the United Nations, have shown their concern about these acts that the Police have not been able to stop, since many take place in areas where there are hardly any agents who can stand up to the mobs.