A mob beat a Hispanic man to death because he left a black eye on his pregnant girlfriend



Fred Valdamar Ortiz was killed by a mob.

Police found the body of Fred Valdamar Ortiz in an alley of the city of Magna, Utah, and now it is known that He was lynched by a mob for beating his girlfriend.

According to preliminary police reports, a group of people chased, ran over and beat the 41-year-old Hispanic to death, in revenge because assaulted her pregnant partner and gave her a black eye days before.

At least five people beat Valdamar Ortiz with unusual violence behind the local Smith’s Food and Drug store on Monday afternoon. The police department indicates in its reports that days before the subject had beaten his girlfriend.

The woman is a dog breeder. The individuals had gone to his house to look at a puppy and when Ortiz arrived at the scene on a skateboard, the group chased him until they caught up with him.

According to KUTV, Osyeanna Martinez, 19 years old would have been identified by witnesses as the person who ran over Valdamar Ortiz with a Volkswagen sedan

The deceased today ran, but was reached. The attackers beat him, kicked him, even used a tube that was on the ground, Fox 13 reported.

The emergency bodies arrived at the scene and took Valdamar Ortiz to the Intermountain Medical Center, where he died from the wounds received.

Surveillance video from a nearby restaurant showed Martínez hitting Valdamar Ortiz on the back and head.

18-year-old Xandre Sky Hill is another suspect identified by police. There was a 13-year-old teenager implicated who was not fully named in the reports.

According to Fox 13, the suspects are young and knew Valdamar Ortiz.

Martinez and Hill were booked into the Salt Lake Jail without bond.

Hill stated that he pushed and hit Valdamar Ortiz, but that it was another assailant who struck him with the tube.

Family members of Valdamar Ortiz declared that days before there was an incident of violence between him and his girlfriend.

The family was afraid to report the incident because Valdamar Ortiz was on parole and they did not want to re-imprison him.