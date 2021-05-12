A Mitsubishi auction reaches record numbers | Motor

The Lancer Evolution VI Tommi Makinen has been the most coveted piece of the latest auction held by the brand.

The heritage auction Mitsubishi Motors UK came to an end on the night of April 30, with 51 lots sold. Various vehicles established record prices for sale in the UK. The event took place online through the Auto Auction platform, during the month of April and all the lots were offered without reservation.

The star attraction, the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI TME, has been sold for a world record price. The innovative online auction platform attracted more than 2,000 registrations and 1,287 bids from around the world. In total, the heritage fleet of 15 vehicles generated 479,500 pounds (€ 555,644).

As expected, the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI Tommi Mäkinen Edition It was the most coveted car at the auction, with a sales price of 100,100 pounds (€ 116,000), establishing what is the record auction price, for a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution.

Close behind were jewels like another Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX MR FQ-360 HKS, which eventually sold for £ 68,900 (€ 79,841). Other Lancer Evolution X, reference number 40 of 40, from the final batch of special editions of the FQ-440 MR, the latest official “Evo” sold in the UK for £ 58,100 (€ 67,326).

Yet another Evo, in this case a Lancer Evolution IX Group N Works Rally, a unit that managed to be a two-time winner of the British Rally Championship, in 2007 and 2008, driven by Guy wilkes and co-piloted by and Phil Pugh, sold for 61,700 pounds (€ 71,497).

The four Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution represented 60% of the total amount generated by the auction

Among the rest of the fleet that went up for auction, there were units that reached very high prices. As the Mk1 Colt Lancer 1.4 Standard 2-door, the first Mitsubishi to be registered in the UK, sold for £ 15,000 (€ 17,382) and a Colt Galant 2000 GLII, for 11,600 pounds (€ 13,442).

The exclusive and completely original Mitsubishi Shogun Mk1 sold for £ 16,000 (€ 18,540), while the even rarer Mitsubishi Jeep J27 attracted a top bid of £ 20,600 (€ 23,871). Not as unusual as the previous ones, but in perfect condition, a Mk2 Shogun V6 SWB, which sold for 9,600 pounds (€ 11,124).

Among the newest models in the fleet, the Outlander PHEV 2015 and L200 Desert Warrior. Both attracted offers of 16,000 (€ 18,540) and 30,100 pounds (€ 34,879) respectively.

The brand’s iconic supercars, the Mitsubishi starion and the Mitsubishi 3000GTBoth in exceptional condition, they were sold for £ 21,100 (€ 24,450) and £ 24,500 (€ 28,390) respectively, record values ​​for both vehicles at a UK auction.

Finally, the 7/10 working replica of a Mitubishi Model A From 1917, the first vehicle produced by Mitsubishi, it sold for 13,700 pounds (€ 15,875), another world record.

This article was published in Autobild by Eduardo Caro.