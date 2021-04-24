A mistake is causing thousands of people who applied for unemployment benefits to lose benefits in 33 states



It is estimated that the error has affected more than 300,000 people who applied for unemployment benefits.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused historic levels of unemployment. A new study has found that some indicators such as the percentage of the total workforce claiming unemployment benefits or the insured unemployment rate (IUR) they do not always respond adequately to the needs of workers who are unemployed and from information systems.

Most states limit the number of weeks unemployed workers can receive unemployment insurance. However, if macroeconomic indicators show that the economy worsens, benefits are automatically expanded.

A study by the California Policy Lab found that in at least 33 states, up to 30% of people who receive unemployment insurance benefits are losing access to expanded state benefits due to the way unemployment levels are currently measured“.

This error in operation came about when state systems underestimated the number of unemployed and as state benefit recipients moved to federal extended benefit (EB) programs, they were left out.

When the IUR falls below a specific rate, many systems automatically disconnect benefits, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without the possibility to receive your weekly checks.

To date, researchers have calculated that this problem has already affected more than 300,000 people who applied for unemployment benefits, but there could be more who are in danger. 33 states affected

During autumn Alabama, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia they ran into this problem. The bug affected benefits for more than 25,000 workers in Minnesota alone. The report warns that California, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Nevada Y New York they could face similar problems.

The report notes that without careful monitoring of how the IUR is calculated, these states could make similar mistakes to those observed in Minnesota.

How are they solving the problem?

Although the error is not new, the study has asked legislators and those who manage unemployment systems in the states to evaluate whether the metrics they use determine the needs of the economy and the needs of workers who have lost their jobs.

Some legislators have presented proposals for laws to renew and modernize unemployment systems to avoid problemsthat have been seen in more than half of the entities in the United States.

