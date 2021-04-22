A missile launched from Syria hits near the Israeli nuclear reactor in Dimona

The Israeli Army reported this Thursday of a missile fired from Syria that hit in the vicinity of the Dimona nuclear reactor. In retaliation for this attack, Israeli forces attacked the Syrian anti-aircraft battery from which the missile was fired.

The Israeli defense indicated the anti-missile sirens were activated in the early hours of Thursday in the north of the Negev desert, near the Dimona nuclear reactor, according to The Times of Israel.

The Israel Nuclear Research Center is located in the southern city of Dimona.

“The launch of a surface-to-air missile from Syrian territory towards Israeli territory, which has fallen in the Negev region, “the Army specified through its Twitter account, although the military spokesman, Hidai Zilberman, emphasized that it would not be a deliberate attack against Israel, and that there was no intention to attack the nuclear reactor.

Did not register no injuries or material damage after impact.

Following the missile’s impact, Israeli aircraft have carried out a round of air strikes in Syria, bombing the air defense battery that fired the projectile, and others arranged on the border.

The Syrian Defense Ministry reported that the Israeli attack in the vicinity of Damascus resulted in four soldiers wounded, in addition to causing military damage, according to the Syrian news agency SANA.