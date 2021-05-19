A Miss Universe contestant could go to jail! | Instagram

The recent and quite controversial news that has managed to attract everyone’s attention is related to Miss Universe, because one of the participants in this beauty pageant, considered one of the most important around the world, could go to jail .

Has been the name of Thuzar Wint Lwin The one that has been sounding since Sunday, May 16, that this contest was carried out as it has been doing annually, except for 2020 that due to problems with the pandemic had to be postponed.

The young model and now celebrity Thuzar Wint Lwin, originally from Burma, caused a strong controversy in her country by requesting help in the middle of the contest, because she appeared with a banner saying “Pray for Myanmar“.

This their country immediately took it as a coup d’état, so it is said when returning to their country could go to jail, for the simple fact of revealing “confidential” information, there are those who say that they could even lose life.

Also read: His fans were left speechless, Kylie Jenner premieres session

As you well know in the beauty contest most important in the world, there are certain stages that the contestants must overcome to be among the finalists, parading in a bathing suit, with a typical outfit of their country and also with a gala dress.

It was precisely with his typical outfit as he paraded with this poster in his hands, while he lifted it on his hair, with his face with a little concern and perhaps some sadness.

It was through his biographical video where he commented on all the atrocities that occurred in his country of origin by the military force and even celebrities who had denounced and criticized the abuses by the authorities.

It may interest you: They upload photos of Andrea Meza before being Miss Universe 2021!

The government’s response was to issue arrest warrants for these personalities and that this happened continuously and that new warrants were published every night according to what he commented in an interview with The New York Times newspaper.

In his official Instagram account, he shared several photos where he appears showing his poster and also the dress that represents his country, he added in his description the story behind that garment.

In this costume, we can identify the delicate weaving skills of Myanmar women and the image of an admirable and courageous Myanmar lady, “wrote the model.

Also read: Mia Khalifa wears a photo shoot in an exquisite green outfit!

Something that he made quite clear is that he did not want to return to his country for fear of the possible response of his government to having left them exposed to the Miss Universe contest, which is why he had made the decision not to return to his country for the moment.

WHAT HAPPENS IN MYANMAR (BURMA)?

This nation is located in the southeast of the Asian continent and it all began on February 1 when a coup was unleashed, so a state of emergency was declared due to certain irregularities that occurred in the elections of last November. according to what the militants demanded, led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Despite the fact that thousands of people began to demonstrate in the streets, the repression by the authorities was immediate and what happened in Burma seems to be something more serious than what had been shared to some extent.

Especially with the statements he made Miss Burma, who admitted that she was also in the demonstrations with posters and helped with part of her savings to certain people, we hope that all this conflict will end as soon as possible and that no more people will be harmed.