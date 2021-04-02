A minor surrenders to the Police for the stabbing of a young man in Valencia

A minor turned himself in this Thursday afternoon at a Valencia Local Police station for his alleged relationship with him stabbing in the back of a 19 year old years occurred in the vicinity of the Marxalenes park.

According to sources from the National Police, which has taken charge of the detainee and the proceedings, the suspect is of Spanish origin and born in 2004 and he appeared at around seven in the afternoon at the premises of the Local Police.

The notice of the event indicated that a young man had been injured in the vicinity of the Reus Metrovalencia station and, at the same time, a National Police patrol was alerted, which went to the same area.

In the aforementioned park the patrol identified a group of people that dispersed when the agents arrived. The police found out that a person had been injured and taken to the hospital, where they confirmed the facts, according to the National Police.

In turn, the CICU mobilized a SAMU unit, but before his arrival it was canceled since they reported that the wounded man had been taken by friends to the hospital Arnau de Vilanova.

At 9:45 p.m., the CICU was requested to intervene from said hospital to carry out a secondary transfer of the young man wounded by a knife to another hospital. A SAMU unit traveled there and transferred the 19-year-old to the General University Hospital, where he was operated on for a pneumothorax.

The National Police has continued to investigate the events in search of the alleged perpetrator or perpetrators, who could be accused of attempted murder, at least, given the severity of the assault.