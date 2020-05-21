Madrid – A mink farm worker in the Netherlands may have caught the coronavirus from one of those animals, according to the country’s Ministry of Agriculture.

This is the result of ongoing research on Covid-19 on Dutch mink farms, which “suggest that there has been a transmission of the new mink coronavirus to humans.”

The investigation also indicates that the mink with COVID-19 may be asymptomatic, the Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement.

For its part, the Dutch National Institute of Public Health and Environment considered that “it is still insignificant”, the risk that the virus is transmitted from mink to humans outside the sheds in which these animals are kept on farms.

Changes in the SARS-Cov-2 genetic code can be traced, so by comparing the genetic codes of the virus in different animals and people, scientists can obtain information on when and where they became infected, the ministry explained.

The virus found in the sick worker “showed similarities” with the one found in the infected mink in that same place, the ministry added.

With that and other data, the researchers concluded that “it is likely that a staff member of an infected farm has been infected with mink.”

The researchers are mapping the virus ‘family tree’ on infected people in the area around the mink farm, allowing them to build as complete a picture as possible.

Dutch Agriculture Minister Carola Schouten noted that these new findings have “a major impact on mink farm owners and staff and their families, as well as on local communities,” and said she is in close contact with them. .

.