The cases of those infected within the City Government begin to increase and in the last hours it was learned that another official of the Horacio Rodríguez Larreta administration is also infected: it is Clara Muzzio, Minister of Public Space and Urban Hygiene of Buenos Aires.

The news came out just a few days after they tested positive for COVID-19. Federico Dibenedetto, in charge of the communication contents of the local Executive and one of the historical advisers of Rodríguez Larreta, and of Emmanuel Ferrario, which leads the Strategic Affairs portfolio.

The alert went on this week after the confirmation that the former Buenos Aires governor Maria Eugenia Vidal the virus had been spread. This generated concern at the headquarters of Uspallata, since last Friday the leader visited the offices of the head of the Buenos Aires Government to share a lunch with him and two opposition leaders the senator Martin Lousteau and Emilio Monzó, former president of the Chamber of Deputies.

In fact, Rodríguez Larreta himself underwent a swab after hearing the news, but the test result was negative. However, the president decided to isolate himself as a precaution and the work meetings were now in the hands of his vice, Diego Santilli.