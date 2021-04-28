A Mini PC to work for only 349 euros at Amazon: with i5 and SSD it promises more than enough power | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Mini PCs have been going strong as a low cost option to buy a computer, and it is that they are always cheaper than a desktop to use and in many cases they have very competitive components.

There are not a few users who have either had to renew their PC in the last year or have simply had to get one if they did not have one, especially among those who have suddenly been forced to work from home or take online classes, take notes and more.

Fortunately, the already incipient shortage of chips has not finished affecting the sector, which continues to maintain competitive prices in almost all segments, especially in the most fashionable: that of the Mini PC, where there are quite complete models, such as the ACEPC CK2 that we mention in the headline and that costs only € 349 (if you apply the Amazon discount coupon).

This miniature computer has an Intel Core i5 and SSD for storage. In addition, it has Windows 10 as a pre-installed operating system.

It is a model that has, for example, an Intel Core i5, although it adds other details that make the price a good bargain, such as 8GB of RAM and above all the storage in SSD format.

Windows 10 and everything you need to work very well

The combination of a good processor like the i5 with SSD and Windows 10 is quite positive, and this operating system has shown time and again that it is grateful to be installed in a solid state drive, in which it usually works much better.

That makes this ACEPC CK2 promise more than acceptable performance on a day-to-day basis., with fluidity and the ability to run apps like Chrome, Office or Zoom without many problems.

These are its main technical specifications:

Processor: Intel Core i5-7200U RAM memory: 8GB DDR4 Storage: 128GB SSD Bluetooth 4.2 WiFi AC HDMI output + VGA + Mini DP

Obviously, we are talking about a basic performance. If you prefer something with more capacity for editing apps, for example, you will have to invest more, although of course there are Mini PCs with Windows 10 of a high level for sale.

Monitor, keyboard and mouse, essential extras

It is possible that you already have all the necessary peripherals for this PC at home, especially since without them you will not be able to use it. A laptop already has a keyboard and screen included, as well as a touchpad, but a Mini PC requires an extra investment.

Luckily, for less than € 20 there are Logitech combos that include peripherals, as well as Full HD monitors for just € 100.

Unless you already have everything ready, it would not be a bad idea to include them in your order.

