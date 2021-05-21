A Mini made motorhome? it’s possible

Updated Friday, May 21, 2021 – 13:58

The tents are made of fiberglass and do not weigh 60 kg. They cost 3,389 euros.

Many pedigree ‘motorhomes’ would gasp if we showed upin a camping with a Mini whose roof protrudes what looks like a simple chest. Especially when we release the hooks and let some gas springs raise the upper part of the hood to pitch a tent.

It’s about the two ‘star’ accessories offered by the Autohome company for Mini, as long as they are not Cabrio. And its creators boast that British models become thanks to them World’s smallest and greenest motorhomes when they are subject to Mini Cooper SE Countryman (plug-in hybrid) and Mini Cooper SE (100% electric). Yes it is clear that do not include kitchen or bathroom (which we understand is essential in a motorhome), but for rest comfortably where the night takes you are more than enough.

Both one and the other offer space for two adults sleep without straits. And even without much heat this summer, since both models have openings covered by mosquito nets so that the air runs from side to side over the mat.

If you want to use them in winter you will need some Sleeping bag, which can be stored in a trunk that in the Cooper SE is 211 liters (expandable up to 731 if we fold down the rear backrests) and in the Countryman hybrid reaches 405 liters (which grow to 1,275 by knocking down the rear backrest).

And do not think that you have to take a climbing course to access them, because they include a folding aluminum ladder with eight steps to neither play the guy nor trample the car.

The good thing is that in some campsites are already installing charging points. That is, you could also make the holidays more ecological if you travel to them using the electric range of the Countryman hybrid, which is 59 km; or, better, that of the Mini electric, which reaches 234 km.

Have weights less than 60 kg, are made in fiberglass of different colors and measure 210cm length, so the highest ones will not have space problems. These tents are priced at 3,389 euros. Of course, already put, the best thing is that you accompany them with other accessories that Autohome offers, such as the refrigerator, the coffee maker, etc.

