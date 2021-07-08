A MINI Cooper R56, with the V8 engine of a BMW M3 E92

The Goodwood Festival of Speed it is only hours away from its starting gun, and it is the most anticipated event of the year for many petrolheads. A homage to internal combustion, to the most exciting, sporty, wrong and wonderful cars. It is the event designated by some brands to present the most special models, and it is also used by aftermarket specialists to present their latest creations. This is the case of Powerflex, which Goodwood will use to present the “Vini”, a somewhat peculiar MINI Cooper S.

The “Vini” was originally a simple MINI Cooper S R56, and after passing through the Powerflex facilities, it has become a rear-wheel drive beast and 420 hp of power. The reason? That under its hood hides the gigantic four-liter V8 engine of the BMW M3 E92. Although Powerflex is dedicated to producing bearings and silent blocks to increase the rigidity and sportiness of a car, they have decided to collaborate with other British specialists to bring this exciting project to fruition.

The weight of the set is barely 1,300 kilos. 1,300 kilos for 420 CV of atmospheric power.

Installing the V8 of a BMW M3 in the engine compartment of a MINI was not easy. Although the BMW Motorsport V8 is relatively compact, it required extensive alteration of the vehicle’s subframe. In fact, the subframes were adapted from a Subaru Impreza WRX STI, whose motor is housed in a longitudinal position. Not only had room to be made for the engine, the seven-speed dual-clutch DKG gearbox substantially encroaches on occupant space – unavoidably in this type of swap.

All suspension has been supplied by Bilstein, and in addition to custom-made arms, it is full of silentblocks manufactured by Powerflex – which provide the necessary rigidity to the assembly. The rims are courtesy of Braid and are wrapped with Toyo Proxes R888R tires, while the powerful brakes are supplied by Alcon Brakes. His hoses, how could it be otherwise, a Goodridge. Under its hood, filter specialist ITG has built a bespoke air filter for the V8, which breathes through eight individual intake trumpets.

A roll cage is responsible for providing rigidity and avoiding problems in the event of an accident.

Inside, precious baquets signed by Cobra have been installed, with classic upholstery. The dashboard and doors are covered in perfectly fitting carbon fiber, giving the car an authentic racing car look. However, on the outside, only a few widened wheel arches differentiate it from other MINI Cooper S. At least, until the high-speed V8 awakens.