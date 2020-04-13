If you are a racing enthusiast, it is likely that more than once you have fantasized about having your own simulator at home. Perhaps they’ve even searched for prices to get an idea of ​​how much it might cost them, only to discover that they can always spend a little more to give the last twist. The hero at hand today is a Utah man who has gone one step further to show us that human ingenuity knows no bounds.

His name is Brent Chenay. He owned a prep shop that modified cars to make them sportier, so it should come as no surprise that he was trained to rescue a Mini Cooper S from the junkyard to make it his own home simulator. A DIY project that resulted in a toy that is the perfect excuse to spend long hours locked up in the garage.

Chenay’s is a childhood dream come true. As a child he loved arcade games. He sat in the seat and looked like a racing driver, letting his imagination run wild to plunge into a parallel world. That passion has remained with him ever since.

At first he wanted to make his simulator based on a Ferrari F40, but soon discovered that the legendary sports car was out of the 2,500 dollars that he had in his budget for the car. So he went to his local junkyard and saw a Mini Cooper S asking for $ 2,000. He offered $ 1,000 and they sold it to him.

The first thing he did was disassemble the engine and suspension, because he sensed that they could still have a market outlet. And he was right, because they offered him $ 1,000 that helped him to recover his initial investment. He then cut the car into eight pieces and cleaned them thoroughly before proceeding to assemble the simulator.

He replaced the conventional steering wheel with a Fanatec Podium F1 Edition and removed the wiper to install a large horizontal screen, which once mounted offers absolutely immersive visibility for the driver. The computer that operates the simulator is in the space that the motor used to occupy.

How much has this whole DIY project cost? $ 6,500 and six weeks of work. You already know.

