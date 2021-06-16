A million reasons to keep reinventing travel

We have used this time to further develop our business so that it remains at the forefront of the travel technology industry. We are proud to have achieved a position of renewed global leadership and a greater competitive advantage. The key to our success is the unique proposal we make to our clients; we are proud to be transforming travel with our pioneering subscription program ‘Prime’, which has just reached a historic milestone. Over 1 million travelers have joined our Prime family and are enjoying the unique benefits of their long-term relationship with our travel brands.

In its day, we made a great commitment to this revolutionary service, which increases our relationship with customers in terms of loyalty, and time has amply demonstrated its value and its disruptive component. In the fiscal year that we just closed, the service grew 58%, in total, in the number of affiliates. It is evident that eDreams Prime it is an attractive product for travelers and for our business.

This million subscribers represents for us a million new reasons that encourage us to continue working in this line and to continue trusting in our capabilities, human, creative and technological, to make possible the dream trips of people from all over the globe. eDreams Prime represents a true value bet, based on innovation, which allows us to continue expanding our relationship with travelers and reach more repeat customers.

Throughout these months of pandemic, one of our main objectives has been to be prepared to offer our services in an agile way to the markets that are previously assisting in the recovery of travel, reinforcing our presence in those territories to continue growing.

As a result of that strategy, we have expanded internationally. We have successfully relaunched our proposal in the United States and localized our Arabic websites to better serve Middle Eastern travelers. All in all, we have climbed one place in the world ranking of flight distributors, positioning ourselves as the second player in the world. In addition, in Europe we have increased our market share by 6%, reaching 37% in just 12 months and being the undisputed leaders for another year.

Who follows our trajectory knows that the mobile channel It is another key strategic axis for eDreams ODIGEO, and in this indicator we have also continued to improve. Reservations made on our platforms through these devices have increased by 12 points in the last year, reaching 56% of total flight sales. The industry average stands at 37%, which puts us in a very advantageous position.

Other KPIs that have continued to be optimized and that I think are worth highlighting are those that concern the business diversification. For years, at eDreams ODIGEO we have been working to position ourselves in the market as an integral travel provider, beyond the sale of flights, with the aim of constituting a one-stop shop from which to satisfy all the travel needs of consumers. In this sense, we are proud that our product diversification ratio has already risen to 88%, and our revenue diversification ratio, 57%. In addition, we have managed to preserve a strong liquidity position throughout this period, which stood at 117 million euros on average during the pandemic.

We are, therefore, a well diversified and strong company, with a solid financial base that has allowed us not only to weather the months of reduction in travel demand, but also to improve its market share and strategic positioning. All this, protecting the entirety of its workforce, a very important point for me that I do not want to fail to mention.

For me, the fruit of the work carried out throughout this year has meant that, at the moment, we are in the right place to maximize the reactivation of a demand for travel that is expected to be strong. Our leadership in the mobile channel and in innovation, thanks to services such as Prime, will continue to set the roadmap of our business, for which I dare to predict a great future. At eDreams ODIGEO we have never felt so strong and motivated to continue reinventing the world of travel.