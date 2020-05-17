General Eduardo Pazuello, a military man with no experience in the area, took over as Brazil’s acting Minister of Health in the midst of the crisis generated by COVID-19. During the contingency, the last two headlines have resigned for disagreeing with the president, Jair Bolsonaro, about the fight against the pandemic.

Pazuello, who last month had been appointed as Brazil’s deputy health minister by Bolsonaro, will serve temporarily as incumbent until the head of state decides to replace Nelson Teich, who resigned on Friday.

The official was trained as an officer and parachutist at the Agujas Negras Military Academy and specialized in command and in aerospace policies and strategies, according to the curriculum released by the Ministry.

Before assuming as Vice Minister of Health, he was the logistics coordinator of the “Operation Welcome”, the initiative launched by the Brazilian Government to receive and attend to the thousands of Venezuelans who cross the border “fleeing from the political, economic, social and in your country ”.

