Huawei introduced not too long ago the P40 Lite, its new proposal for the mid-range. Just leaked Huawei P40 Lite 5G, a variant of this terminal that would offer both connectivity to 5G networks and some variations at the hardware level.

So let’s tell you the leaked features and specifications of this new model which, according to WinFuture, is a version of the Huawei Nova 7 SE that will end up reaching European territory in not too long.

5G for the Huawei P40 Lite

The Huawei P40 Lite 5G, according to the leaked information, will arrive with a Kirin 820, Huawei’s own processor that integrates a 5G modem. It is an upgrade against the Kirin 810 that mounts the Huawei P40. In this case we have such support for 5G, better CPU, better GPU and the 128 GB of internal memory are maintained.

At the panel level, the P40 Lite 5G grows slightly, from 6.4 inches to 6.5. Full HD + resolution and IPS technology are maintained. In the same way will have a hole on the screen to try to take better advantage of the front and avoid the notch. In the small hole will be the front camera, 16 megapixels with f / 2.0 aperture.

Changes at the camera, processor and battery levels. The Huawei P40 Lite 5G is a phone quite different from the original P40 Lite

As for the main camera, there will also be changes. It goes from a 48-megapixel main sensor to a 64-megapixel one. The rest of the cameras are configured with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a two-megapixel macro.

Curious lowering to battery level, which goes from the 4,200mAh of the previous model to 4,000mAh. Yes, it maintains the 40W load, a power more worthy of the high-end than a mid-range model. Finally, there is talk of a price below 400 euros for this model.

Track | WinFuture

