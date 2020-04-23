Huawei is introducing itself. The company has just announced new devices from the Nova family, mainly focused on the mid-range. 5G technology comes from your hand, in a year in which this connectivity seems key in both mid-range and high-end.

The Nova 7 SE 5G is one of the three devices that they have presented today, and it comes to try to conquer the mid-range based on connectivity and fast charging technology. We will therefore review its specifications and characteristics to know it in detail.

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G datasheet

HUAWEI NOVA SE 5G

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

162.31 x 75 x 8.58 mm

189 g

SCREEN

6.5 “IPS LCD

Full HD +

20: 9 aspect ratio

PROCESSOR

Kirin 820

RAM

8 GB

INTERNAL STORAGE

128GB / 256GB

REAR CAMERA

64 MP

8 MP

2 MP

2 MP

FRONT CAMERA

16 MP f / 2.0

DRUMS

4,000mAh

40W fast charge

SOFTWARE

EMUI 10 without Google services

Android 10

CONNECTIVITY

5G

Dual WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

PRICE

From 314 euros to change

Kirin 820 and LCD screen

The Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G comes from the hand of a Kirin 820, the Huawei 5G platform for the mid-range of this year 2020. This processor comes together with a 5G modem, which will allow the Nova to enjoy this connectivity. Along with this processor come configurations from 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. To power this set of hardware comes a 4,000mAh battery. However, the differential point here is the 40W fast charge technology. This is a figure above the usual, even higher than that of many high-end terminals.

The 6.5-inch panel with Full HD + resolution and IPS technology will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast charge, one of the fastest on the market

Regarding the panel we find a fairly generous diagonal. Specifically, we are talking about 6.5 inches with Full HD + resolution, although in this case it has opted for IPS technology, without a trace of the AMOLED. It is a large terminal, more than 16 centimeters long and almost 200 grams of weight. We found a perforation on the left side of the panel, which houses the camera for selfies.

Four cameras to conquer them all

The main sensor of this Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G comes from the hand of 64 megapixels with f / 2.4 aperture. Regarding the other sensors, we found an 8 megapixel wide angle and two 2 megapixel sensors for depth of field and macro photography. Regarding the selfie, we have a 16 megapixel camera with f / 2.0 aperture.

Versions and price of the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G

The Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G has been put up for sale in China from 314 euros to the exchange, without news yet about its landing internationally.

Huawei Nova 7SE 8/128 GB: 314 euros to the exchange (2399 yuan).

Huawei Nova 7SE 8/256 GB: 367 euros to the exchange (3799 yuan).

Share



Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G: a mid-range with 5G technology and ultra-fast charging