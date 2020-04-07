When we are still welcoming the first smartphones with 108 megapixel sensors, such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, the jump to almost 200 MP could be closer. Specifically, a few weeks away.

This was revealed on the Chinese social network Weibo the Digital Chat Station account, which points to a smartphone with a sensor of these characteristics that will be announced on a smartphone next month. This terminal would incorporate Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 processor, the latest focused on the most demanding mid-range that the San Diego chipper announced last December.

This SoC has, among its various qualities, the presence of the 192 megapixel camera support, so its inclusion is not only possible, but it seems a matter of time that it ends up happening. Since it is not the processor intended for the flagships of the moment – that is the Snapdragon 865 -, it is to be hoped that this future phone does not have a highly high price either.

A mystery

At the moment, the data about what could be the device that incorporates the mentioned sensor, which is also not known by whom it would be manufactured. In any case, the aforementioned source points to a launch in May, so it should not take too long to clear the unknowns.

Already in his presentation there were several manufacturers who expressed their intentions to launch smartphones with this processor in the first months of 2020, which includes 5G support integrated in it, with names such as Nokia, Xiaomi or Motorola among them.

