A microscopic animal from the Siberian permafrost has awakened: it has been hibernating for 24,000 years

After spending a few 24,000 years frozen, Russian scientists say having awakened a rotifer lonely man who had been frozen all this time. A microscopic multicellular animal that lives in fresh water that we thought lasted barely a decade in hibernation.

In a study published in Current Biology, scientists explain that they have been able to resuscitate this little rotifer. Similar to tardigrades, are characterized by being resistant to extreme environmental conditions. However, never before has one been woken up with such antiquity.

The animal was found frozen in Siberian permafrost, north of Russia. Carbon tests on the animal date it to a date between 23,960 and 24,485 years old. Is it the oldest that has been awakened? Not quite, there is evidence of a worm that was 40,000 years old when thawed and survived. It is followed by a 30,000-year-old tardigrade. With respect to the oldest rotifer known, it was barely 10 years old.

The Russian Soil Cryobiology Laboratory is the one who has found the rotifer when excavating about 3.5 meters in the permafrost. It corresponded to a layer of the Pleistocean soil and everything found there was about 12,500 years before the end of the last ice age. In the lab, the researchers were able to resuscitate the rotifer and make it reproduce (it is asexual and reproduces independently by parthenogenesis).

The cryonization of multi-cultural organisms

One of the conclusions that researchers have drawn from this is that a multicellular animal can be frozen and stored as is for thousands of years, to later be resurrected. Of course, they indicate that the more complex the organism is, the more difficult it is, making it currently impossible for a mammal.

What researchers have seen is that rotifers can protect themselves from ice crystals produced by freezing a body. These crystals are generally the ones that destroy the body by acting like little knives, destroying cells. If it is discovered or understood how they do this, it could help us better preserve human tissues and organs.

Via | BBC