The founder of the Spanish Society for Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases and member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Gadea Ciencia Foundation, Emilio Bouza, and an advisor to the Gregorio Marañón hospital acknowledged this Tuesday in Congress that Spain had “lost time” in the fight against Covid 19 and, in particular, has assured that the country “arrived at least 10 days late.”

This was stated during his appearance before the Health and Public Health working group of the Congress Reconstruction Commission, where several parliamentary groups have questioned him about the Government’s management during the first months in which the virus became known. .

As explained, the first case with symptoms of coronavirus came to its center on March 1 and on the 10th there were about 100 cases. Of these, 23 died (almost a quarter), of which 20 were older than 70 years and three had previous serious pathologies (cancer, leukemia). “This virus has particularly affected the elderly or very old,” he lamented.

Slips

In his speech, Bouza acknowledged that China only reported “on a part of the truth”, a circumstance that, in his opinion, has caused “some slips of credit” among Spanish health professionals, especially with regard to the disease mortality.

As he explained, the most prestigious scientific journals have had “wide sleeves” in the publication of some Chinese studies on the coronavirus that took place in three days. As he has indicated, doing a job in such a short time, with statistics, is very difficult and, at the same time, has generated confusion about the disease.

In this sense, he explained that he himself believed the “low mortality” of the virus, according to data from China. Until “at the end of February” they received calls from Spanish residents who work in Italian hospitals and they were told that this “was horrible.” “They die like bedbugs,” Bouza explained that Spanish doctors who were in Italy told him.

‘Mea culpa’

The microbiologist who advises Gregorio Marañón assures that this situation “should have warned” of what was going to happen in the country afterwards. However, he explained, the Spanish authorities created their strategy accepting that “it was an outbreak of coronavirus similar to the previous ones and that, as such, it would be limited to China and would have very little impact on western countries.” “Everybody I know in Spain thought about it and it is a mea culpa that we must sing”, he indicated.

Regarding the instructions they received at the Gregorio Marañón, the appearing party explained that in February they were ordered to send the samples of those patients who entered with symptoms of Covid to the Carlos III Health Institute, 19 an order in which “the Community of Madrid Fortunately, he did not believe, “and he called his microbiologists and began a PCR test preparation training in the four large hospitals.

In the opinion of this advisor to Gregorio Marañón, this decision allowed that, “at the end of February” these tests were “ready” and it was possible to deal with “the flood” of patients who, at the same time, came upon them.

In addition, he has denounced the “deficient supply” of protective material and laboratory reagents, despite “the efforts of the Community of Madrid” and the “non-existence” of microbiology services in the country’s hospitals under a regime of 24 hours, 7 days a week. In the same way, he pointed out that this crisis has demonstrated the “narrow” training of Spanish health workers. In this sense, he indicated that there were surgeons who could not help in the ICU because they did not know, for example, to intubate.