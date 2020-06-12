The statues of the slave rebels and the architects of the colonial conquest of America fall. Confederate flags are prohibited in Nascar races. And there are legislative proposals for rename the military bases dedicated to the commanders from southern states that tried to become independent to maintain their slave regimes. Everything has been moving very fast in the United States since hundreds of thousands of people will take to the streets to protest against police brutality and racism structural after the death of an African American in Minneapolis. Winds of change that have also reached the institutions of civil society, where an internal rebellion against the inequities and discrimination that nest within it begins to develop.

No one has named it yet, but the new dynamic is very similar to what happened with #MeToo, the movement to denounce machismo and abuses against women. In just a few days the fear of condemning certain attitudes seems to have been lost. Behaviors that previously only generated timid protests are being nipped in the bud. And the purposes of amendment proliferate from the media, academia, culture or the business world.

“Will we join the fight for justice and equality?”, asked the director of the Smithsonian Institution, Lonnie Bunch, in a letter to the employees of its museums and libraries. “Will we heed the call of the brave figures who raised their voices against slavery, marched for the right to vote or planted themselves for equality? I hope we do,” he finished saying. The new trend is not without criticism for the risks it represents for freedom of expression or voices who see in it an attempt to erase history, particularly with regard to the demolition of the statues.

The turmoil has fully shaken the press, a sector where only 17% of its reporters belong to one of the country’s racial minorities, according to the ‘Columbia Journalism Review’, when they represent more than 40% of the population. Last week, the New York Times chief of opinion had to resign for authorizing an article by Republican Senator Tom Cotton in which he called for the military to be deployed to quell the protests with a “overwhelming show of force.” Copying the language of President Donald Trump, of whom he is a faithful ally, Cotton described the protesters as “looters” and “insurgents” and said that “the anti-fascists” had infiltrated the protests, contrary to what was published by the newspaper. days before.

Lives in danger

The article encouraged the newsroom, which accused the opinion chief of endangering the lives of the protesters and their black reporters with Cotton’s call for state violence. In ‘The Philadelphia Inquirer’ his editor resigned, after the newspaper published an article on the cover that established an equivalence between African-Americans killed by the police and vandalism against property. “Buildings matter too,” said the headline. The ‘Inquirer’ only has one black columnist, in a city where they are 40% of the population. He has also rolled the head of the director of the gastronomic magazine ‘Bon Appétit’ (Condé Nast), who has asked for forgiveness for being “for too long” “complicit” in racist culture. Whether it was for championing a “white-centric point of view” or for relegating their black reporters to low-responsibility roles.

The social networks have also been between a rock and a hard time for the content published on their platforms. This week his co-founder Alex Ohanian, who has been replaced by the top black executive on the company’s board, resigned from the Reddit board of directors. A step that came after former chat chat chief Ellen Pao accused Reddit of “monetizing white supremacism and hatred day after day” that is taking over some of her forums. Ohanian is now committed to working for social justice.

Less voluntary has been the departure of the founder of CrossFit, a chain of gyms with more than 6,000 branches in the USA. His fall from grace came after details of a conversation with his associates were leaked in which he rebelled against the solidarity expressed by other companies towards the protests. “We are not mourning the death of George Floyd,” said Greg Glassman. “Could you explain to me why we should be, beyond what white people do.”

Tricky time for big business

For large companies the moment is delicate. The diversity in his cadres leaves a lot to be desired, particularly in management positions., as it shows that among the 500 largest corporations in the country, only four have an African-American in charge. Giants like Nike, Bank of America or Warner Music have pledged to donate hundreds of millions to support the most disadvantaged communities of color or combat wage and economic inequalities. Many have posted posters supporting Black Lives Matter or rejection emblems against racism on their websites and branches. Something that did not happen after the 2014 protests, caused by the murder of Michael Brown in Ferguson at the hands of the police.

The question is whether all these gestures will be the flower of a day or the launch pad for the profound changes that a good part of the citizenry demands. “If you look honestly at the American business world, beyond its glossy diversity reports, you realize that structural discrimination against women and people of color is as entrenched as ever,” said Natasha Lamb, the fund’s financial consultant. Arjuna Capital.