A meteorite struck Antarctica 430,000 years ago

“I noticed for the first time that some of them seemed to be glued together, which would have to have happened when they were fused. It would have meant that many of them interacted with each other when they were at a very high temperature. The only sensible way to explain this was a big shock, ”says van Ginneken.

This type of explosion caused by the impact of a single asteroid is described as intermediateas it is larger than an airborne explosion, but smaller than an impact crater event.

“To complete the asteroid impact record on Earth, we recommend that future studies focus on identifying similar events on different targets, such as rocky or shallow ocean basements, as the Antarctic ice sheet only covers 9%. of the Earth’s surface. Our research may also be useful for identifying these events in deep-sea sediment cores and, if plume expansion reaches land masses, the sedimentary record. While landing events may not threaten human activity if they occur over Antarctica, if they occurred over a densely populated area, it would cause millions of casualties and serious damage over distances of up to hundreds of kilometers. ‘‘, concludes the expert.