A metallic monolith similar to the one in Utah appears on a beach on the Costa Brava

A metallic monolith over two meters high and similar to the one that appeared in November 2020 in the desert of Utah (USA) has appeared this Tuesday on the beach of Sa Conca in the municipality of Castell-Platja d’Aro (Girona), on the Costa Brava.

A spokesman for the town hall of this town has confirmed the finding to EFE, without knowing for the moment its origin nor its specific characteristics.

Since that monolith was found in Utah, others have appeared in different countries such as United Kingdom, Romania, Holland or Poland, and social networks are already echoing the latter found in the nucleus of S’Agaró de Castell-Platja d’Aro.

Monolith found this Tuesday on the Sa Conca beach in Castell-Platja d’Aro (Girona) .Associació Arocinema

It is a metallized column that is found on the sand and that has been found at a time of large presence of visitors on the Costa Brava on the occasion of the Holy Week. At first glance it could be mistaken for a beach shower.

The association ‘Arocinema’ has shared the images first thing in the morning through social networks. The monolith is reminiscent of the one that appeared in the movie ‘2001. A space odyssey ‘ (1968), by Stanley Kubrick.

