A metal more valuable than gold is about to rise in price

Mexico City, split in two by electoral polarization

Mexico City, Jun 9 (.) .- As if it were the Berlin Wall, Mexico City has been divided between east and west after the June 6 elections: while one side of the city remains faithful to the ruling party, the other opted for the opposition. “There are more people with many deficiencies (in the east of the city) and in the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) we have seen a lot of support,” Estela, a woman from the Tláhuac mayor’s office, told . this Wednesday, in the vicinity of the place where Just over a month ago there was a subway accident that left 26 dead and is being investigated for structural failures. She represents the many inhabitants of the eastern part of the Mexican capital who gave their vote to the party of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in the midterm elections last Sunday, the largest in the history of the country by the number of positions held. choice. “There are many people with needs and I understand that they want to focus on that sector, but they put the rest of the population aside,” said Valeria, a young woman who was walking through the mayor’s office Miguel Hidalgo, who was previously governed by Morena but now opted for the opposition. Morena, the president’s party, collapsed in the elections in Mexico City, a traditional stronghold of the left, by winning only in 7 of the 16 mayoralties that make up the capital. EAST AND WEST DIVISION The city was divided between east and west, red and blue, representing, respectively, Morena and the opposition coalition Va por México, formed by the conservative National Action Party (PAN), the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI). ) and the leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD). Since the night of the elections, images proliferated on social networks reflecting the map of the capital divided into two colors, and for the experts electoral polarization was, to a large extent, the cause. “It seems worrying to me that (the political class) classifies into good and bad, rich and poor, fifís (conservatives) and chairos (progressives). We naturalize that division,” said Carolina del Ángel, a professor at the faculty, in statements to .. of Sociology from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). Since the arrival of Morena to the Presidency and to the Government of the city (with Claudia Sheinbaum) in 2018, social programs were one of his biggest bets. Luis, a neighbor of Iztapalapa, considered that the most positive thing about Morena “is that he is helping the poorest people,” he said. “For 30 years we had governments that did not take the people into account, and right now (…) Morena is supporting people who really need it,” he continued. For his part, a man from the affluent Polanco neighborhood, also called Luis, considered that the loss of mayoralties in Morena is related to the need for more specific policies. “With this change, I believe that the proposal is that politicians are more prepared, that they are closer to the public. Not only with very generic proposals, but more specific,” he considered. DIFFERENT NEEDS However, on this, Del Ángel considered that the claims of these two areas of the city are very different and that the vote is the result of which the authorities satisfy or not. “People ponder: ‘Do I need a street without potholes? I don’t have a car, I don’t need that, I need something else.’ The needs are different, so the incentive is different and that is where social programs play an important role”, story. As he explained, social programs become “partisan” and end up generating part of the population to whom they are dedicated a feeling of “debt” that can be reflected in the vote. In addition, in his speech, López Obrador, who starred in the recent elections even though the Presidency was not at stake, and the opposition make frequent references to terms that, for Del Ángel, only deepen the polarization. And this was reflected in the polls, said the teacher, after several years already observed a great polarization and violence in social networks. MEMES WITH “DANGER” Likewise, the most shared images on social networks in recent days referring to the division of the capital were, considered the philosopher and columnist of “The Washington Post” Fernando Bustos, a sample of “classism” that still it survives in Mexican society. Memes with a communist symbol about the area where Morena won, comparisons with the Berlin Wall, or the indication that in the west they pay taxes and in the east they receive subsidies are “dangerous,” said the expert. “Behind this comedy there can be violence towards an ‘other’ that is generally one that has been historically violated or precarious.” (c) . Agency