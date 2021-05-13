A Messi shirt raises 9,400 euros for charity purposes

05/13/2021 at 6:31 PM CEST

Martí Grau

This Thursday a Leo Messi’s shirt for charity in exchange for 9,400 euros. As reported by the Serbian media Mozzart Sport, the money will go to the treatment of a Serbian child of only eight months who suffers from spinal muscular atrophy.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo also had the detail of selling his shirt on Tuesday of this week. In your case, the Portuguese striker sold his jersey for a value of 11,000 euros. Between them they managed to raise an amount close to 20,000 euros exclusively intended for the treatment of children, who require medical assistance abroad.

Cristiano’s bracelet originated the initiative

The Portuguese footballer launched his captain armband against the ground after disallowing a legal goal in the match between Portugal and Serbia, corresponding to the qualification for the World Cup. Eventually the accessory was delivered to raise funds, for which they raised an incredible amount of 64,000 euros.