A message from the new ‘Battlefield’ would confirm one of its novelties

During this week, Electronic Arts and DICE confirmed that The new Battlefield will be officially unveiled on Wednesday, June 9. The ad was clearly just around the corner after multiple leaks in recent months. Although we still have a few days of waiting to see the trailer and know the first details, from today the Swedish study has released some clues with relevant information.

And is that Battlefield’s Twitter account contacted several streamers famous people through direct messages. Everyone received an image that includes a mysterious message. The problem was that much of the text was hidden. However, it didn’t take long for the Battlefield community to realize that it was possible to read the entire message by stitching together all the images that streamers received. We translate it below:

“Some of you want to go home. You are the most human of all instincts. With a strong heart I must tell you the truth. You have no home to return to. The question we must ask ourselves at this time is: Do we accept our fate? Or do we dare to fight for a better world. No one can force them into battle, but I say to all who can hear my voice: if you can fire a weapon, if you can heal a wound, if you can sense the devastation, those who cannot, need you. We need you. War is the only way home. “

Taking Previous Battlefield Leaks

Ok, maybe you think the text doesn’t tell us too much, but it doesn’t. A few weeks ago, Tom Henderson, who regularly leaks reliable information about Battlefield, revealed that we will see groups made up of soldiers from different nations. For example, the United States could add military personnel from Germany, the United Kingdom and China, among others. Russia, for its part, could do the same to stand firm in the war.

In the message shared by DICE it is clear that US forces need help. That is why they leave open the invitation for any interested party to join their cause. If we move it to the playable possibilities, it means that Battlefield players could choose a country of origin and then join forces with either of the two powers. While there is still no confirmation on this, the Henderson leak and the text fit perfectly. Next Wednesday we will leave doubts.

