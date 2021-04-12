A Mercedes CLK 63 AMG Black Series with only 13,000 km up for auction – Autobild.es

Only 500 units were made.

Black Series is synonymous with exclusivity within Mercedes And when a model with this surname, whatever it is, goes up for auction, collectors get chiribitas eyes. This time it is a Mercedes CLK 63 AMG Black Series 2008, for which those with enough money (there is no estimate of how much it will reach) will be able to bid at the Amelia Island event that RM Sotheby’s will celebrate on May 22.

The CLK 63 AMG Black Series It is a vehicle of which only 500 units were manufactured worldwide, during a production period of only three years, 350 of which went to the United States, our protagonist among them.

It is a specimen with very little use, barely 8,100 miles behind it (13,035 kilometers) and according to what can be seen in the images, it is in an immaculate condition. Its body painted in black does not present any damage, there are no notches in the characteristic multi-spoke wheels and the interior, upholstered in black leather, looks like it is from a new car.

Auction Mercedes CLK 63 AMG Black Series

The little use should also guarantee that its mechanical section is in good condition, something important if we take into account that under the hood the Mercedes mounts a 6.2 V8 naturally aspirated block, which develops 500 hp and 630 Nm from the factory. Associated with a seven-speed automatic gearbox and a rear-wheel drive system it announced an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in just over four seconds, but this unit should be somewhat faster since it has received a boost of 25 CV for the block and mounts lighter brakes, operations that involved an investment of $ 15,000 in its day.