It is a work carried out by the Hartge company, now disappeared

The BMW engine is retouched and raises its power to 330 horsepower

Hartge is the company responsible for creating one of the strangest cars in history, a Mercedes-Benz 300E that is powered by the engine of a BMW M5. And not only that, but he baptized it as F1 …

The world of car preparations sometimes leaves news that is more than difficult to believe. Does anyone imagine a Mercedes Benz with the engine of a BMW or vice versa? No, right? Well that’s what he created Hartge, a now defunct company that was specialized precisely in retouching BMW models.

The protagonist of the story is a Mercedes-Benz 300E which in 1998 was renamed as Hartge F1. Your appearance may not have changed too much from the original, but what you find when you lift the hood lid can’t help but surprise. There the engine appears M88 of BMW, an in-line six cylinder like the one used by the BMW M5 of the E28 generation. And not only this one, but it was also present in the BMW M1 and M635 CSi.

The engine of BMW It originally developed 286 horsepower and had a displacement of 3,453 cubic centimeters. After passing through the Hartge workshops, the power increased to 330 horsepower, while the cubic capacity slightly increased to 3,535 cubic centimeters. And these were not the only changes, but the gearbox of a BMW 7 Series was also installed.

He Mercedes-Benz 300E Thus, it became a vehicle almost as fast as the BMW M5 E28, since it completed the acceleration from 0 to 100 km / hour in 6.2 seconds and reached 272 km / hour of top speed. In addition, the presence of elements such as a self-locking differential, shock absorbers signed by Bilsterin and 304-mm brake discs on the front axle provide an extra from the dynamic point of view.

And why do we talk now about this Mercedes-Benz 300E so special? Because it is going to be auctioned through the specialist RM Sotheby’s. Its price is sure to be quite high, since only this unit was manufactured.

