a memory of why the series will never return

The Reunion of Friends special begins as one of the most famous sitcoms on television ended. The reunion program shows the last sequences of the final chapter broadcast more than a decade ago as a short memory inevitable.

He does this to make two things clear. This is not a continuation of a story closed forever with the image of the most iconic purple door on television. But it is a celebration of the phenomenon that still endures in nostalgia and the support of a considerable group of loyal fans. The Reunion of Friends has no intention of innovating, give a renewed breath to the show or even rethink its essence. It’s just, as advertised, a gathering of friends.

It is also a curious look at the cast who held on their shoulders a story without great complexities. The actors, perhaps accepting their destiny as icons with a single achievement, participate to speak with affectionate affection of their characters. But there’s nothing forced, artificial, or awkward about this conversation packed with references, surprises, and a low-key timeline.

The Reunion of Friends is a special with everything that involves celebrating a unique moment of television. The one that occurred before the arrival of the great phenomena of the so-called golden age and the monumental productions. The cast, Friends characters, and story are held up on a laughing journey through the show’s best moments.

But also, there is a thoughtful reflection on what was like a milestone of a break in a way of doing television. There is an uninhibited self-awareness of what Friends symbolized as a dialogue between an innocent kind of humor and something more complex. Before the great deep and intellectual epics that transformed television, there was Friends.

A stinky cat, an annoying neighbor and an unforgettable cast in ‘The Reunion of Friends’

Promotional image of ‘The Meeting of Friends’

The Friends reunion is full of surprises. With the driving of the, for once, restrained James Corden, the special starts as a conversation. And perhaps one of its highest points is maintaining the idea that Friends would be unthinkable right now.

In a hyper-communicated world, full of cultural sensitivity and a changing identity, a sitcom of six white singles has no place. And this is the message between the lines of this collection of jokes and good memories. From the images of the cast sharing hugs and laughter, all sitting on the couch and facing each other. the fountain where it all started.

The Friends reunion is also a look at how the show managed to reflect a generation and an innocent way of watching tv. From a distance, the success of Friends is inexplicable. And the first to recognize it are creators, producers and screenwriters David Crane and Marta Kauffman.

If something is appreciated about a melancholic phenomenon, it is that it knows how to appreciate its limits

There is something candid and almost endearing about the way the show narrates step by step how its success came almost by surprise. The casting selection with a cast of beginners they never imagined they were playing the role of their career.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer laugh and celebrate with the innocence of an unrepeatable time. And perhaps the best moments of The Reunion of Friends are the way they accept, celebrate and show nostalgia with absolute self-confidence.

From the parade of iconic costumes of the series to the readings almost on the verge of tears of the best chapters. Everything in La Reunion de Friends is built and thought to look back without misunderstandings, without giving new relevance to what no longer has it.

If something is appreciated about a melancholic phenomenon, it is that know how to appreciate your limits. And the HBO special show Max knows it. The long-awaited reunion of the six most famous friends on television is not a farewell, a revival, or an experiment. Actually, it has the same tone and the same simple cuteness of the afternoons at Central Perk amid non-funny jokes. And perhaps, that is his greatest strength.

Friends came back to remember that there will never be a new version of the program. Without a doubt, a message that will leave fans a bit saddened, but satisfied by the good memories. Which is, in fact, what has now become the most famous show of its time.

