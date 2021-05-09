a meme becomes a hit, and vice versa

Dogecoin it’s a joke, an internet meme which, as incredible as it may seem, in recent months has become the personal bet of many people, who aspire for this cryptocurrency to become a new success story, which is added to Bitcoin and Ethereum. And the problem is that to that list of people who firmly believe in Dogecoin, the billionaire and increasingly eccentric Elon Musk was added a few months ago.

And, since it showed its support for this currency through Twitter, its value has grown substantially, in the same way that its trading volume has. Obviously its value has nothing to do with that of “the big ones”, its price peak has been close to 70 cents, which may seem very little, but if we take into account that a few months before, its price was of about 0.3 cents on the dollar, then we see that yes that we are talking about a more than substantial increase.

As I said before, Elon Musk has a lot to do with the Dogecoin success storyAlthough it is no less true that, precisely because of this circumstance, many of its investors do not adhere to the standard investor model. Yes, it is true, I am aware that in recent years the investor profile has become very heterogeneous, but even now, with this plurality, it is difficult to imagine “standard” investors participating in actions that can harm their investment due to loles , that is, because it is fun.

Doge – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2021

Saturday Night Live is one of the most prestigious and veteran comedy shows in television history. With more than forty years behind her, she has been the springboard to fame for stars like Chevy Chase, Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey, Bill Murray, Julia Louise-Dreyfus, Amy Poehler, Jimmy Fallon, Dan Aykroyd, Mike Myers, John and James Belushi… the list is endless and, from the “Generalissimo Franco is still dead” of his principles to Alec Baldwin’s impersonations of Donald Trump, he has always combined the humor of the absurd with an eye (and a dart) in the present.

Just a few hours ago, the guest host (each show has a celebrity host and a guest musician) was Elon Musk who, among other things and unsurprisingly, spoke about Dogecoin, and He took the opportunity to claim his role as dogefather (something like father of Dogecoin). It is outside these letters to judge Musk’s performance as an SNL host, but simultaneously with the broadcast of the show, something worth noting happened.

And it is that, while Musk starred in Saturday Night Live, Dogecoin’s price was experiencing a truly significant drop, which although later experienced a certain rebound, ended with the value of the cryptocurrency signing a significant decline. And it does not seem accidental that the appearance of Musk and the fall of Dogecoin have coincided in time.

A few months ago, Musk appeared smoking marijuana on a podcast, which resulted in an image crisis and a drop in the price of Tesla. However, this time Musk was not controversial on SNL, and the initial crash coincided with the beginning of the program, so he wouldn’t have had time either.

Thus, and for some analysts, the reason for the collapse experienced yesterday by Dogecoin (which even so, this must be clarified, it continues to have a much higher value than a few months ago), would be the actions by its investors destined, specifically, to achieve this effect, some kind of joke with which the cryptocurrency meme that became a success, would once again become a meme, albeit temporarily.

The problem for Dogecoin and its investors, more specifically for those who do expect to obtain a return on their investments, can see these actions as a tremendously destabilizing element, which reduces the reliability of a cryptocurrency, which by itself already has high volatility. It is true that investing in Dogecoin today is not expensive, but after seeing that a joke on the part of its users can translate into a huge decline in its value, it can (and surely will) deter many potential investors.