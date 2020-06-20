In a day of massive participation in the neighboring towns of Reconquista and Avellaneda, the administrative headquarters, the place of his first factory and the cradle of Vicentin SAIC, Héctor Vicentin, former director of the company, asked for “patience” from the producers to whom the company now bankrupt did not pay all the production delivered in the 2018/2019 campaign and promised that « if they let us work » they will be able to honor the commitments and take the company forward.

Héctor is one of the members of the « third generation » of the almost centennial company founded by Pedro Vicentin in 1929 in the northeast of Santa Fe, he has been working for the company for 50 years, of which he became director, but some years left the hierarchical positions, he said, « to make room for the youngest. »

When addressing the public on the spot, Vicentin had said that they were not going to give the key to the auditors proposed by the governor of Santa Fe, Omar Perotti, whose proposal described as « a little bit lighter expropriation » than the one initially proposed by the national government.

“I know perfectly well that this (because of the flag and the acts throughout the country) is not because of Vicentin; people feel that they are stealing their freedom, they want a country with much more peace and much more democracy, « Vicentin said in a subsequent radio dialogue, in which he rejected the accusations of money laundering and corruption and also the risky versions of “Scrapping” of the company that Perotti had indicated in the morning.

Vicentin pointed out that the company executives returned to control on Friday, after the departure of the auditors appointed by a decree of the national government and whose role was limited to that of « supervisors » and « controlling auditors » by the federal judge of Reconquista, Fabián Lorenzini, in charge of the company contest, and that the board would resume its functions next Monday.

The family member of the founders and main shareholders said that Perotti’s proposal is « ultimately an expropriation » And what the company wants is for them to let it work to overcome the problems. « Let us work, which is what we have always done: solve our own problems, we are going to do it. It went badly for us, but it is the first crisis in 90 years that Vicentin has, see if we won’t know how to work, ”he said.

Vicentin was also very emphatic in rejecting the accusations of alleged money laundering and corruption that representatives and sympathizers of the national government air in Buenos Aires. “It’s a piggy, they have dirtied the Vicentin surname in a cunning way. If they are so sure that there was money laundering, if they are so sure that there was corruption, that they abide by the Justice, that they investigate, we have no problem in complying with the law, Let Justice come to investigate. There is talk of scrapping the company, they say a lot of bullshit. How will there be scrapping if we are in bankruptcy and the judge of the case is controlling the bankruptcy? ”He insisted.

In another section, he said that many speak “without knowing what the town of Avellaneda is; Come see our supermodern factory, the largest in the world for oil production, not to mention everything we did for the people and the region, school, nursing homes, « he emphasized.

By last, Vicentin said the government’s purpose is « obviously » to dominate the grain trade through company control. « Through Vicentin, they can do it, » he said, but said that it would be a very exit, « because the state companies have given bad results.; What confidence will the soybean producer have that the State will pay him and fulfill his commitment? We want to honor all the commitments we have and we are going to fight for that, « he concluded.