Higuey, RD.

A person related to the council of La Otra Banda, in the municipality of Higuey, is accused of setting a trap in order to give “the tumbe ”of 410 thousand pesos, in which two employees of that city council were killed and a councilman was seriously wounded, while traveling to Santo Domingo to buy a garbage truck from the municipal district.

The National Police identified the victimizer as Luis Corniel Feliz Pineda and said that it is deepening the investigations to establish the circumstances in which the employees of the La Otra Banda municipal district, Marino Martínez and the engineer Marino Taveras were shot to death inside the pipe, near the La Romana international airport.

In the event the councilman Ruddy Martínez, was seriously injured and underwent surgery at a health center in La Romana.

According to initial information, inside the vehicle there would have been a discussion, after the claim of all the money from the sale by Feliz Pineda, who would have received an advance, which triggered the tragedy in which they resulted the two employees died immediately.

Marino Taveras electrical engineer, a native of El Seibo and was known as a calm and peaceful person.

The employees of the council of La Otra Banda, traveled accompanied by Feliz Pineda, who shot at point blank range to escape with the 410 thousand pesos.

According to initial versions, the individual would take the employees to a place to acquire some garbage trucks for the municipal council, however, near the La Romana Airport, on a El Coral Highway, chose to shoot him at point-blank range.

The brand pipette Hiunday Tucson where they were traveling is the property of the mayor Guarionex Richiez, who had assigned it precisely for the purchase management.

The subject escaped with the money, while 911 units arrived at the scene, transferring alderman Ruddy Martínez, in a state of gravity, to a health center, where he underwent surgery.

Agents from the DICRIM, forensics and the Public Ministryor to initiate the investigations and identify the corpses that were left in the vehicle and that he did not even have time to remove his seat belts, due to the speed with which the events occurred.