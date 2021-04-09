A member of the Hoy Program begged for forgiveness to return

Member of the Hoy Program begged for forgiveness to return | Instagram

A collaborator of the Hoy Program returned, Macky gonzalez, who made headlines after being banned from Televisa would eventually return to Televisa’s star morning show.

According to Alex Kaffie, González was expelled from the program produced by Andrea Rodríguez Doria as a result of having been a guest on the television program Mimi with you, in the competition, TV Azteca.

Macky had a constant involvement in Today; However, going to the competition without warning cost him his exit from the program. But all is not lost, as Kaffie assured that very soon she will appear again on the program.

As shared in a journalist, the Exatlon participant begged Televisa’s forgiveness and her pleas were heard, so she will finally reappear in the broadcast conducted by Andrea Legarreta, Galilea Montijo, Raúl Araiza and more.

The irreverent entertainment journalist also spoke about a recent story that Venga La Alegría launched in which they claim they have a larger audience than the Today Program.

To say by the figures that the morning TV Azteca released, they would be 9% above the audience of Hoy. It was even revealed that the vacations of its drivers had been canceled to take advantage of the good streak of having surpassed the program that for years was as the king of the morning.

However, Alex Kaffie ended this party because he indicated all this is false and they have not passed the Today Program. The journalist stressed that the morning of Televisa continues to be at the top of the audience.

For his part, Andrea Escalona was recently questioned about this situation and Magda Rodríguez’s daughter was forceful in stating that “it is worth dreaming” about whether VLA had overcome them.

Still, the Hoy Program seems not to be at its best. According to the rumors that have been presented for a few months, the morning would be facing a crisis since its audience levels have plummeted since the departure of Magda Rodríguez.

It has been said that despite efforts, Andrea Rodriguez Doria he has not been able to recover what was lost and find the formula for what the public wants to see. It was even said that Magda Rodríguez’s sister worked with two more Televisa star producers in search of strategies to increase Hoy’s rating.

Starting the year with a change of scenery, a new mascot and a new driver, Arath de la Torre, are just some of the measures that Rodríguez Doria has implemented.