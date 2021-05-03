A member of Hoy worried, she was hospitalized in an emergency | Instagram

Victor Manuel Reséndez, better known as Latin Lover, has his followers in concern after reporting on his social networks that his wife Nelly has been hospitalized in an emergency. The former fighter who is currently part of The Stars Dance Today reported the situation to his followers on Instagram.

The dancer reported in his stories on the famous social network that his wife had been hospitalized in an emergency and that he would remain by his side spending Sunday night in the hospital. Despite revealing this, Latin Lover did not give further details about what happened to his beloved wife or what her health status is.

After announcing the unfortunate news, the judge of the Hoy Program shared a tender photograph that melted social networks, since in the images you can see the hand of Latin Lover holding tightly to Nelly’s, while she is in bed.

Along with the photograph, the former fighter shared a message full of love in which he assures he will be with her in the good times and in the not so good, as all good love should do and the fighter has proven this.

In the good and in the not so good ❤️. That’s what it’s all about, being where I should be .

Everything will be fine first God , wrote the famous.

The beautiful message of the judge of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy was shared a day ago and made more than 5 thousand people react, the good wishes for Nelly did not wait in the comment box.

In his Instagram stories, the handsome Latin Lover has again given news about his wife and assured that they are already back home and that fortunately everything was just a “substitute”. The former fighter thanked the words of encouragement and good wishes; in addition to ensuring that this situation brought the family closer together.

Maribel Guardia’s former partner in Sabadazzo explained that it was a couple of days that he and his wife spent in the hospital and that now it was time to de-stress to return to work again.

Making momentum of his professionalism, after this scare, the beloved Latin Lover returned to Mexico to be part of the jury of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, the dance contest of the Today Program already in its third week.