Well they say that you should never anticipate the facts and it seems that this lesson had to be learned in a bad way by the protagonist of the most popular series that made up ‘The Defenders’, since Charlie Cox rejected several projects for ‘Daredevil’, since he thought that the series would have more seasons.

Within the series that Marvel and Netflix did together, ‘Daredevil’ was the one with the best numbers, thus, it became a public favorite, however, when the comic company decided to break its alliance with the streaming giant, the series was canceled to the disappointment of its followers.

Although its cancellation was a surprise for the public, it was also a surprise for the actors who starred in the series, since they thought the shows would stay for several seasons on Netflix, so some decided not to get involved in other productions to focus on their Marvel characters, which was not a good decision.

In an interview with the ComicBook.com portal, Chalie Cox expressed that he wanted to leave his schedule free for when he was called to star in the 4th season of ‘Daredevil’, something that never happened. “You know, I turned down jobs because I thought we were filming and we were preparing for it, ”said the actor.

While it is very difficult for Marvel to return to the series of ‘Daredevil’, Not all is lost for the actor, it is already rumored that Matt Murdock could appear in ‘Spider-Man 3’, which would mark his debut in the MCU, to later get involved in more productions of this universe, like the rest of the Defenders.

This is how it was revealed that Charlie Cox rejected various projects for ‘Daredevil’, But it seems that the studio will continue its character and contrary to some Defenders who will have a reboot with other actors, Marvel wants Cox to return to play Matt Murdock in the MCU.