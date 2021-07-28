The Spanish golfer Adri arnaus has appeared this Tuesday at a press conference from Japan to share his feelings on the eve of his debut in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, in which he aspires to become the first Spanish golfer with an Olympic medal. In his own words, “a medal is a great result, but we are going for Gold.”

The Catalan does not hide that the Spanish delegation faces the challenge “aiming high” and with great enthusiasm. “Obviously, anything that is a medal is a great result, but we are not satisfied, we will go for the Gold, and play our best against the best in the world,” he explains.

“Jon Rahm’s loss is a hard blow, we knew that the way he was playing lately we had a lot of medal options, it’s a shame. But the conditions now are like this, we hope it’s okay. “

“I am a player who likes challenges, and this is a very cool one. We are going with high aspirations and looking for those medals ”, said the Barcelona native.

Adri Arnaus has also shared some details of his preparation prior to the tournament and his first days in Japan. “I have come with enough days to adapt well to the heat and jet lag. I think I have already adapted to everything, I have trained the field well and I am very happy with how everything has gone. I have been able to enjoy three days in the Olympic Village in which I have shared some talks with athletes from our country ”, he said.

Adri Arnaus has had time to play two rounds of practice in Kasumigaseki Country Club, a route in which he has found “unbeatable” conditions. It is a course that asks “to be very complete, to play well from the tee, from tee to green and on the greens. If we get the strength and the line well on these perfect greens, we are going to put a lot of putts ”, explains Arnaus just a few hours after entering the competition.

“Yesterday we took one last lap to the field with Nacho (Gervás, Sports Director of the RFEG) and we saw different options from the tee, we raised the strategy, different winds,… I think we have it all seen. Now we have a day ahead of us to continue polishing details ”, he says.

To conclude, Arnaus has related how he has experienced the first medals for the Spanish delegation. “They are great news and very beautiful stories that we have lived from Tokyo. At the same time, it is a great motivation for athletes who have not yet started competing. We hope we can add a medal to the scoreboard ”, he concluded.

Adri Arnaus begins his participation in these Olympic Games at 00:41 (Spanish time), sharing a game with the Finn Sami valimaki and the austrian Matthias schwab.