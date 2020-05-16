Before the arrival of the coronavirus, a film that had not been shown in a conventional movie theater could not participate in the Goya. Nor at the Oscars. As much as it had been successfully released on one of the Video On Demand platforms – VOD onwards – that today monopolize our hours of confinement, there was always a ceiling that could not be exceeded: that of the recognition of the Academy.

Now, however, the bases of the Goya 2021 will allow online premieres to compete to accommodate the films that were scheduled to be released in theaters and have been forced to do so in streaming, as a result of the closure of theaters caused by Covid- 19. The same goes for the Oscars.

Does that mean that we are facing an opening measure? Has the Academy given its arm to twist? Not exactly: the pandemic and the health crisis, which has caused the closing of the theaters and the total stoppage of activity in filming and film festivals, has also rekindled the debate on the validity of traditional cinema exhibition windows .

A crisis that causes (temporary) changes

The traditional refusal of the awards to accept the participation of films released only online responds to one reason: academies thus protect the traditional exhibition window in theaters.

In our country, film distribution has traditionally followed a window system that marks the exploitation times of any title. A film is seen first in theaters, then on dvd and other domestic formats, then on digital rental —on platforms like iTunes—, and ultimately on streaming or subscription —on Filmin, Netflix and many others.

The system requires a period of exclusivity for each window, almost as if it were successive phases of de-escalation of the film. But that system has been altered by the coronavirus: films that have not been released in theaters, have not followed the normal course of the windows and have opted for the online premiere, or have been postponed so much that they may not reach the deadlines set for presenting the awards. While the Academies, for their part, have had to react: if they kept their bases unchanged they could see themselves next year with a considerable shortage of titles eligible for their awards.

“All the agents in the film industry have been caught off guard by the pandemic,” Jaume Ripoll, co-founder and editorial director of Filmin, tells eldiario.es. “First it was the Oscars, then the Goya, but both have realized that this year they should allow the Internet window to be as valid as that of the movie theaters.”

That, however, does not mean that the measure is entirely open-minded: it is a medium-term solution, since the decision does not operate as a permanent change of criteria but rather a temporary ‘flexibilization’ of its bases, while the pandemic lasts. Predictably, next year their bases will tighten again. A situation that generates some confusion in the industry. The online window seems to have become a patch: it serves to weather the storm, but it does not seem valid in calm waters.

“Although they make it clear that it is something temporary and discard this option next year, we should not underestimate the decision,” says Jaume Ripoll. According to the co-founder of the Spanish platform: “It is good news especially for small and medium-sized films, which are the ones that will suffer the most when the theaters reopen. Some of them will not be released, and they have found a way to be seen on the Internet. to regret it, we must celebrate that there are alternatives. “

“What is happening right now are solutions highly conditioned by the situation we find ourselves in. The depth of these changes will depend a lot on how long this crisis will last over time,” says Elena Neira, expert in film distribution and author of Streaming Wars: the new television (Books Dome). “Both the premieres that have gone to VOD and the relaxation of the rules to qualify for the awards, are a consequence of the coronavirus,” he describes, “but there is a clear declaration of intent to admit movies only because right now they cannot be released in theaters. “

How long can this situation last? “It is something that raises a lot of doubts because, traditionally, the film industry has been very reluctant to admit changes. And the most profound change that this measure raises is basically not respecting the exhibition windows,” says the distribution expert. .

Bong Joon-ho and the ‘Parasites’ team collecting the Oscar for Best Film

Exclusivity up for debate even with closed cinemas

The situation of permanent change in consumer habits and audiovisual production has led the industry to deal with tricky situations in recent years. Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma or Martin Scorsese’s The Irish, both films produced by Netflix, had a very limited theatrical release facing a particular dilemma: they were obliged to do so if they wanted to compete at the Oscars, but many exhibitors refused to project a movie that could also be seen at home. A clear message was sent: without a period of exclusivity in theaters, there are no prizes.

What would happen if, next year, this measure taken in times of crisis were still in force? What would happen if a film did not necessarily have to go through a cinema to be eligible for a Goya?

“You have to take into account the economic element,” explains Jaume Ripoll. “The Internet window does not give the return that a traditional film premiere gives, so it is normal that theaters continue to be protected as they were before,” he says. He also points out that after the pandemic there could be a withdrawal of media by exhibitors: “the cinemas will experience a time when they will need to have exclusivity to differentiate themselves from the online offer, they will be more demanding than ever asking for the exclusivity of what they offer. “

Why? Partly because during the first months of reopening, both theaters and spectators will face a situation never seen before in terms of cultural consumption habits. The doubts will arise naturally: if the user can choose between watching a movie on the big screen, or watching that same movie at home and avoiding going out to minimize the chances of contagion, it is likely that they will opt for the second option.

A movie theater filled with the ‘old normal’

“Theaters are probably pretty firm with exclusivity,” agrees Neira. Although he adds that “now that VOD has become the epicenter of home entertainment … probably when we get out of this situation we do not want to consume entertainment exactly as we have in recent months. VOD also expects a difficult situation , it will not be all good news. ”

In the event that theatrical release is again essential for the Goya and Oscars, according to the co-founder of Filmin, “perhaps another type of nomination should be opened in which only online premieres participated. The Gotham Awards or the Independent Spirit already have awards like that. Awards intended for films that have not made a conventional premiere but compete in their own category. If that existed, the artistic risk would be celebrated and the validity of other exhibition windows would be recognized. “

“I think it is very premature to advance the depth that this crisis is going to have. But that will cause changes, that’s for sure. The very survival of the system will require it,” says the distribution expert.

According to Ripoll, “people were already very accustomed to watching movies and series on the Internet. I think it is desirable to return to the ‘old normal’, that is, to the coexistence between rooms and platforms. It is desirable that we can leave the house, and have a drink and go to a concert, that we have the possibility to choose between alternatives for leisure and culture. And I think we will come back to that, the key is when it will be. “

