To remind you that good things also happen in the world that do not have to do with the coronavirus, we leave you here five stories that, we hope, can brighten your day:

They discover in Tabasco the largest and oldest Mayan ceremonial structure so far



A team of archaeologists from various foreign and national universities made in Tabasco the discovery of a probably Mayan ceremonial structure called Aguada Fénix, which dates back at least two thousand years.

The giant structure is an elevated platform between 10 and 15 meters that measures more than a kilometer and a half on its north-south axis, by 399 meters on its east-west axis, Nature magazine published on Wednesday.

The researchers estimated that this platform was built between 1000 and 800 BC, which according to experts makes it the oldest monumental construction found in the Mayan area and the largest in the entire pre-Hispanic history of the region.

I do things every day without fear, because I am privileged, and I am privileged every day because I am white. Being not racist is not enough, we must be anti racist.

Social change is enacted when a society mobilizes.

I stand in solidarity with all of those protesting. pic.twitter.com/45MSXAWEJl – Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 30, 2020

Celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake, Seth Rogen, Mark Ruffalo, Steve Carell, Don Cheadle, model Chrissy Teigen, comedian Ben Schwartz, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine series crew, among many others are donating to pay bail for protesters arrested in protests in the US over the murder of George Floyd by the police.

Thousands of people have protested in various cities across the United States, including in other countries, against police violence and racial injustice over the death of African-American George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

By this Wednesday morning, arrests across the country numbered more than 9,000.

Chapters of The Ickabog, the new book by J.K. Rowling, are available in Spanish

Chapters 1 to 5 of J.K. Rowling, titled The Ickabog, are available online for free and in Spanish.

The author of the Harry Potter saga wrote the fairy tale over a decade ago to tell her children at bedtime.

The story, for children between 7 and 9 years old, takes place in an imaginary land and deals with “the truth and the abuse of power”. It is unrelated to any other Rowling book.

An extinct bird returns after thousands of years

The Aldabraid (Dryolimnas cuvieri aldabranus) died out 136,000 years ago, but re-emerged due to an evolutionary phenomenon, according to a study published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

Aldabra is the name of the atoll in which the same flightless species arose twice, from the same ancestor, a Madagascar bird called white-throated ralid, according to a BBC interview with the study’s lead author, Julian Hume.

After the disappearance of the dodo and other flightless parrots and rails in Mascarenes, the Aldabra white-throated rail is now the last surviving flightless bird in the western Indian Ocean.

Stormtroopers help enforce social distancing rules at Disney



Star Wars stormtroopers will be in charge of seeing that the new ‘Sana Distancia’ rules are followed at Walt Disney World.

Disney Springs reopened on May 20 in Orlando, Florida. As measures to prevent contagion of coronavirus, he imposed new rules such as face masks, temperature controls and measures of social distancing.

A video shared by Attractions magazine shows two soldiers on a balcony reminding visitors to follow these rules.

