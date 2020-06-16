WEDNESDAY, 06/03/2020 08:06
MenuNoticiasVideosLocalesNight ReportPoliciacaPoliticaDenunciationNationalInternationalUnited StatesClimateSportsTigresRayadosModel of the dayLiga MXUEFANFLSelection MexicanLife and styleContactA + What You SeeTVLiveDHEADSHOTS>> SEPTEMBERCHESTS>> m.
Partly cloudy sky with a maximum temperature of 31 degrees is expected during this Wednesday in Monterrey
INFO7
By: Alejandra Medina
INFO7My accountNewsletterSPECIALSNight ReportNo WordsEN LIVEINFO7 News
A + What you see
SERVICESRSS
Mobile Info7
INFO7 on Facebook
INFO7 on Twitter
Local news
National
International
Weather
sports
Shows
INFORMATIONSearch
Contact us
Job Bank
About
Notice of Privacy
* Copyright © 2020 – All rights reserved. Registration or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.