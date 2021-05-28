a mature and relentless ‘thriller’ by Guy Ritchie

The British filmmaker Guy ritchie, which opens in theaters today Awaken the fury (2021), has been able to offer viewers a single magnificent film, the vibrant Snatch: Pigs and Diamonds (2000); and others of great interest such as RocknRolla (2008), Sherlock Holmes (2009) and The Gentlemen: The Mafia Lords (2019).

In a greater or lesser mediocrity are Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998), Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011), Operation UNCLE (2015), King Arthur: The Legend of Excalibur (2017) and Aladdin (2019) ).

And the horrible Barridos por la marea (2002), especially, and Revolver (2005), for its pretentiously washed-out script, the latter and not for its dignified stylized compositionIt is a truly incomprehensible catastrophe.

Guy Ritchie’s narrative muscle in ‘Awaken the Fury’

After a grateful zenith, a forceful opening sequence shot marks the relentless approach with which the story of Wake up the fury is told. The intensity and life are in the events of the thriller, the incarnation of the characters, the mundane and always credible dialogues that newbies Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies have written with the English filmmaker himself and his eyes behind the camera, which records things terrible things that happen impassively but also interest, without missing anything important, and modifying our perception with its perspective.

Guy Ritchie also shows us the narrative muscle who knows how to exercise in his lucid works, but without his youthful effervescence; a muscle that is the result of the exciting job in which he has already invested twenty-six years.

The length of the presentation up to the first fundamental turn is made up of an alternate succession of short sequence shots and counter shots to ensure a diverse montage, which James Herbert signs as the one in the eight previous Guy Ritchie films, and a good pace.

A recognizable but contained style

From then on, it does not decline at any time and is built in an appropriate way, fostering the public’s curiosity, the mystery around the motivations of the fierce protagonist of Wake up the fury, in whose skin he gets Jason statham (Collateral) with its efficient interpretation almost unique and indistinguishable for the fourth collaboration with his compatriot after Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch and Revolver, while Five Eyes (2022), in post-production now, will be the fifth.

They accompany you other competent actorsFrom Holt McCallany (The Fight Club) as Bullet, Josh Hartnett (The Slevin Affair) as Boy Sweat Dave or Scott Eastwood (Snowden) as Jan to Andy Garcia (The Godfather 3) as Agent King , Eddie Marsan (V for Vendetta) as Terry or Mike’s Darrell D’Silva (Hidden Business).

All of them in which it is perhaps the most content film by Guy Ritchie, following the mature path of The Gentlemen and, necessarily, as new version of French You convoyeur (Nicolas Boukhrief, 2004). But here are typical details of the British director. Not its striking accelerations and subsequent slow cameras, but the leaps in the script between events and their oral description by those who know them.

The long medium flashbacks of Despierta la fury heighten and expand the story and underpin its composure solid, his integritynarrative and the immersion of the spectators. With the invaluable help of Christopher Benstead’s robust score, which he repeats in a Guy Ritchie film after The Gentlemen and infuses it with atmospheric restlessness thanks to his powerful bass string.

A superior remake

Without a doubt, this thriller falls into that select group of remakes Americans of works shot in other countries that surpass the original. So he joins, for example, Woman’s Essence (Martin Brest, 1992), The Signal (Gore Verbinski, 2002) or The Departed (Martin Scorsese, 2006), who pass his hand over the face of Woman’s Perfume (Dino Risi, 1974), The Circle (Hideo Nakata, 1998) and Foul Play (Andrew Lau and Alan Mak, 2002).

Because Awaken the Fury is another world compared to Le convoyeur, extremely boring, implausible to the point of stupidity at times and aesthetically bland. And it is very clear that Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies and Guy Ritchie have converted the libretto of Nicolas Boukhrief and Eric Besnard, not great, but pretty cool; light years away in dramatic complexity and ingenuity.

Like the unmistakable style and resources of the English director make a fool of his French colleague. Even when erecting the tension what explodes in a fast-paced way in the final stretch, filling us with a rage similar to that of Brother Jason Statham and with the opportune exorcism of the conjured demons. It gives us what it promises and does it in an honest and suggestive way. Little more could be asked of him.

