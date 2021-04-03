A match from another dimension. ‘Space Jam: New Legends’ trailer!

Promised is debt: Warner Bros. unveils first trailer for ‘Space Jam: New Legends‘, the spiritual sequel to that’ Space Jam ‘that Michael Jordan starred in 25 years ago.

Now it is LeBron James who heads this new production with the Looney Tunes that mixes real image and animation, this time by computer in 3D that Warner Bros. will premiere in theaters around the world next July.

The NBA champion and world icon embarks on a pica adventure alongside Bugs Bunny, the timeless character from Looney Tunes, in this frenzied combination of two worlds that tells us how far some parents can go to connect with their children. LeBron and his son Dom are trapped in the digital space of an all-powerful and evil force called AI. In order to return home, LeBron will have to with the help of Bugs, Lola Bunny and the entire gang of very undisciplined Looney Tunes. Together they will have to defeat the digitized champions of AIm and they will have to do it on the basketball court.

Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, Jeff Bergman, Eric Bauza, Khris Davis and newcomer Cedric Joe accompany James in this film directed by Malcolm D. Lee from a script written by Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance.

The film’s producers are Ryan Coogler, Maverick Carter, Duncan Henderson and LeBron James himself, with Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Allison Abbate, Jesse Ehrman, Jamal Henderson, Spencer Beighley, Justin Lin, Terence Nance and Ivan Reitman serving as producers. executives.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents’Space Jam: New Legends‘, a Proximity / SpringHill Entertainment production. The film will be released in theaters throughout Spain on July 16, 2021.

Click here to see it on YouTube.

Click here to see it on YouTube. These and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos of the web.

