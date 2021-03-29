A match between Federer and Nadal could inaugurate the new Bernabéu

03/15/2021 at 18:58 CET

The works of the white stadium of the Santiago Bernabéu will culminate in what will be known as the ‘new Bernabéu’. The fief, once completed, It could be opened not with a football match, but with a tennis match. Specifically, Florentino Pérez values ​​the possibility of a well-known Madridista figure doing it, Rafa Nadal, and that it is a match with which the world throne of Grand Slams is disputed, Roger Federer.

According to Central Defense, the best Spanish tennis player of all time I would have already given the ‘yes’ to the president of Real Madrid for the exhibition match, with whom he has a friendly relationship. In any case, it would not be before the summer of 2022 or the beginning of 2023, when the works in the field are scheduled to end and the inauguration takes place.

In fact, Rafa has had the idea in his head for a long time. In 2012, he and Novak Djokovic had agreed to an exhibition match on the pitch of the Santiago Bernabéu that they even announced and presented, although in the end it could not be disputed due to an injury to Nadal, which also separated him from the London Olympics. The goal was beat the spectator record in a tennis match, and it will also be so now in the duel that Florentino raises.

For now, the record is held by the match on February 7, 2020 in Cape Town between the two, which brought together 50,000 viewers.