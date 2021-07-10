A masterpiece, Celia Lora without outfit looks better than Venus

A masterpiece, Celia Lora without clothes looks better than Venus | INSTAGRAM

For the loyal followers and admirers of the beautiful Mexican actress and host model, Celia Lora, there is nothing better than observing her in her beautiful photographs, which sometimes manage to exceed the expectations of Internet users and surprise even the most demanding.

On this occasion we will address a photograph shared in your Twitter official, in which she appears sitting on a bench inside a study Of paint and for many of his fans it is a comparable masterpiece and even better than one of the most famous paintings of a person without any attire, the “Venus of the mirror”.

That’s right, some of his more cultured fans quickly remembered the venus paintings observing that Celia was not wearing any outfit either and that she was holding a brush right in a workshop where these types of paintings are made, a work of art that photograph.

The photo has thousands of likes and has also been shared among many users who want no one to miss out on this excellent entertainment piece, in which the beautiful face and the excellent figure of the daughter of Alex Lora became the center of attention.

Not every day we receive photographs of this style and this time he did it to promote his exclusive content page Onlyfans where you can find photos like this but even more free and uncovered than what you can publish on social networks.

In addition, in their Instagram stories, continue with the creation of content and sharing all those companies that are dedicated to providing services and giving products to the door of their house, something that they could do with you if you are interested and in this everyone would benefit.

This promotional activity has helped many companies and began since the global situation made us all stay in our homes when leaving home became a risk and receiving products or services directly to your door can literally be vital to continue healthy and enjoying life.

There is no doubt that the photography we are addressing today is one of the best and her fans know it for what they took great pains and also commented on some of the most creative compliments that they came up with and compliments showing their unconditional support for her.

