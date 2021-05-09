A masterful Hamilton prevails in Barcelona

05/09/2021

On at 17:11 CEST

Spectacular outcome at the Spanish GP, in which Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen they have had a spectacular duel from the first round to the last. The Englishman, who has seen his portfolio stolen on the first round, has achieved his third victory of the season, the 98th of his sports career and has confirmed the leadership of the championship.

Hamilton, who yesterday achieved his hundredth pole position, achieved his sixth victory in Barcelona, ​​the last five years in one go, and Max Verstappen, who in 2016 achieved his first victory in Formula 1 here, saw how in the end he was surpassed by the strategy adopted by Mercedes, who made two stops for only one him. After a career chasing Red Bull, he passed him six laps from the end.

SPECTACULAR OUTPUT

A spectacular Verstappen beat Hamilton again at the start. The Dutchman went for all when the traffic lights went out, very aggressive and the Englishman had to lift his foot because they were very close to touching at the end of the straight. There began another career for Lewis, on the backlash, and Max had a golden opportunity to score the second victory of the season after Imola.

Hamilton got another chance on lap 11, which was given a highlight after the safety car was deployed at 9 to evacuate Tsunoda’s car, which had stopped at turn 10. Verstappen, however, he managed the situation very well and made the pull at the right moment to not give the Mercedes a choice. Leclerc, who had won the position from Bottas at the start, was also able to maintain third place.

THE BOXES DANCE

From lap 22 the dance of the first pitstop begins. Carlos Sainz has won the position to Esteban Ocon, while the race changes the scenery after Verstappen left two seconds at his stop on lap 24 and left the lead to a Hamilton who has lengthened the first pitstop for four more laps . The Englishman could not surprise the Dutchman, but Bottas did with Leclerc, climbing to third place.

Verstappen regained the lead when Hamilton pitted and the Englishman quickly followed suit. The race was open and the tire degradation was going to be crucial. Lewis, who saw that he could not pass, made a second stop on lap 42 and fell to third position, behind Bottas. There he began a spectacular comeback that led him to overtake Bottas first, who was ordered to let him pass, and to overtake Verstappen six laps, who had stayed with the tires on the canvas.

GOOD LUCK

Carlos Sainz, who was sixth on the grid, lost two positions on the first lap and fell behind Esteban Ocon, who was a plug for him. Those two places conditioned his entire career, in which he always encountered traffic and finished seventh in the wake of Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren. Charles Leclerc, his teammate, was fourth, followed by Pérez. Fernando AlonsoFor his part, he kept tenth place at the start, but his career was conditioned by the decision to make only one stop. The Spaniard, who spent the entire race in the points, saw how he eventually went backwards and when Alpine reacted, he no longer had a choice.

The next appointment on the calendar, the Monaco GP, will be held in two weeks, from May 20 to 23, with Lewis Hamilton leading the championship and Max Verstappen second, 14 points behind.

This is how the World Cup goes (4 of 23)

1. L. HAMILTON (GBR) 94 points

2. M. VERSTAPPEN (NED) 80

3. V. BOTTAS (END) 47

4. L. NORRIS (GBR) 41

5. C. LECLERC (MON) 40

6. S. PEREZ (MEX) 32

7. D. RICCIARDO (AUS) 24

8.C. SAINZ (ESP) 20

9.E. OCON (FRA) 10

10.P. GASLY (FRA) 8

11.L. STROLL (CAN) 5

12.F. ALONSO (ESP) 5

13.Y. TSUNODA (JPN) 2

14.K. RAIKKONEN (END) 0

15.A. GIOVINAZZI (ITA) 0 –

16.S. VETTEL (ALE) 0

17.G. RUSSELL (GBR) 0

18.M. SCHUMACHER (ALE) 0

19.N. MAZEPIN (RUS) 0

20.N. LATIFI (CAN) 0

Equipment:

Mercedes 141 points Red Bull 112 McLaren 65 Ferrari 60 Alpine 15