A ‘Masterchef’ contestant revolutionizes Twitter with her family history

Ofelia at MasterChef. (Photo: TVE)

The ninth edition of MasterChef has started in style. Jordi Cruz has delivered an emotional introduction to the culinary talent show of TVE, which due to the pandemic and the confinement has received more than 70,000 requests to participate.

But without a doubt, the great protagonist of the first minutes of the program has been Ofelia, an aspirant who has left the members of the jury and the public speechless.

The Galician contestant has said that she has spent much of her life in equine boarding schools, where she has developed a deep love for horses. Ofelia explained that she was sent to the hospital because her father cheated on her mother with the babysitter “because she had big tits.” “You never have to have a more beautiful babysitter than you,” Samantha Vallejo-Nágera replied.

The participant has assured that afterwards her father cheated on the nanny with the cook and that she has not even attended her communion. Ofelia’s attitude has generated an earthquake of opinions on Twitter and two aspects: those who are at the top with her and those who are not.

Ofelia has convinced the members of the jury with her plate and has received the white apron, for which she will be a contestant on the ninth edition of MasterChef.

These are some of the opinions generated by the testimony and the overwhelming personality of the Galician applicant.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.