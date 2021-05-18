A Master has left us: Franco Battiato, famous Italian musician, dies – El Sol de México

The musician Franco Battiato, one of the most famous Italian singer-songwriters and composers, died today at his home in Milo (Sicily, southern Italy), at the age of 76 after a long illness, his family reported.

Battiato, who had been away from the stage for a long time, was known worldwide for the poetic and existential style that accompanied him throughout his career, with such famous songs as “Centro di gravità Permanente” (1981) or “Voglio vederti danzare” (1982) .

“A Master has left us. One of the greatest of the Italian author song. Unique, inimitable always in search of new artistic expressions. He leaves an eternal legacy”, the Minister of Culture, Dario Franceschini, paid tribute, as soon as he met the sad news.

The funeral of the singer-songwriter, who died around 05.00 local time (03.00 GMT), will take place privately, according to local media.

Battiato, born on March 23, 1945 in Riposto, on the island of Sicily, was an eclectic and inimitable musician, who played all musical genres, from rock to light music, also standing out in songwriting, music ethnic and electronic and even opera.

His career, spanning more than fifty years in the world of music, made him a truly unique character on the Italian scene, a music legend, who today is mourning his disappearance.