The pandemic has shaken the Italian political table and the dry terrain of the numbers has deactivated part of the populist discourse. The Government announced on Wednesday night the regularization of some 250,000 immigrants who work as day laborers in the fields or in domestic service for thousands of homes. An unthinkable measure only a few months ago, when the anti-immigration speech propelled Matteo Salvini’s League to extremely high levels of popularity.

The Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, had already thanked and was preparing to pass the floor to the head of Health during the press conference of the presentation of the economic decree that will distribute 55,000 million euros in aid to workers, families and companies . But Teresa Bellanova, Minister of Agriculture, a day laborer since she was 14 years old and a fierce agrarian unionist, wanted to add something: “Today the invisible will be less so. The State is stronger than criminality and the exploiters, ”she said tearfully. He had just announced a massive regularization of immigrants to supply the labor force in the countryside. Around 250,000, according to the calculations of the Istat and the Ministry of the Interior, which will be able to take advantage of a historic legalization that Conte himself, with 60% support in the polls, has decided to carry on his shoulders. Something unthinkable just a few months ago in closed-port Italy.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants will be able to take advantage of the measure contained in the decree baptized as Relaunch. A social opening that defies the electoral logic of recent times in Italy and that shows the self-confidence of Conte, who pulled the car in a divided coalition on this matter. The Democratic Party (PD) immediately accepted the proposal of Minister Bellanova, a member of Italia Viva (Matteo Renzi’s party), who announced her resignation if she did not pass the initiative. But the other partner, the 5 Star Movement (M5S), did not want to bear the cost of a regularization that has shaken Italy’s political board in the past two years.

The measure – supported by Pope Francis in one of his morning masses in the residence of Santa Marta – is a test of resistance for Matteo Salvini’s anti-immigration speech. Rhetorical and geographic. One of the main problems of exploitation in the field occurs in Calabria, a region for which the leader of the League successfully presented himself as a senator. Part of its southern expansion was based on an aggressive campaign against irregular immigration, very present in the day laborers in that region controlled by the mafia organization ‘Ndrangheta. In San Ferdinando, for example, some 3,000 people live in overcrowded plastics and tin shops. A powder keg that already exploded in 2010 with the Rosarno revolts and has served the right to keep the electoral tension alive here. Now all these immigrants, also those who are exploited in the regions of Apulia (where Conte comes from) or Campania (Naples), will be able to avail themselves of the measure and pay taxes.

Mass regularizations are not new to Italy nor do they belong to the left. Conte himself recalled this during the press conference on Wednesday. In the history of the Republic they have been done eight times. The government of Silvio Berlusconi, supported by the League, legalized 647,000 foreigners in 2002. It repeated again in 2006 with 170,000 more and in 2009 with another 300,000 immigrants. PD deputy Susanna Cenni believes that “it is a justice operation against men and women, not just migrants, who work in agriculture in conditions of almost slavery.” “It gives us the possibility of making transparent a situation that was in the hands of criminals. Some estimates speak of a turnover of 25,000 million [de euros] of mafias related to agriculture. And yes, politics has determined another climate, it may be. But it was a fair operation. Socially and economically. Taking money from the mafia is good business for a country, “he says.

The pandemic has significantly limited the resonance of populism, misplaced in the field of figures. The problems are different, all the surveys indicate. Salvini has already dropped about nine points since the crisis began. And although the racist episodes do not stop – the case of the aid worker Silvia Romano, converted after a long kidnapping, is an example of Islamophobia -, a SWG poll for the La7 channel indicated this week that 44% of Italians are in favor of the regularization of immigrants. And not only in the field.

The agenda has changed, stresses political scientist Piero Ignazi. “This issue will have no negative effect on Conte. People are aware of whether they open bars, shops, their businesses. The picture has changed, yes. But also, it is a more accepted measure today because it is aimed at people who all know that they work. They are in the fields and in domestic service. There is no social hostility. ” But no one would have signed it just a few months ago.

The right opposes with less force

Matteo Salvini took a few minutes to criticize the massive immigration regularization approved by the Government. But his speech loses some steam in favor of the positions of his coalition partner, Brothers of Italy. Fabio Rampelli, vice president of the Chamber of Deputies, believes that the proposal is “a slash for Italians who lose their jobs these days.” Rampelli, who this week has distanced himself again from Salvini’s populist discourse against the conversion to Islam of the cooperator Silvia Romano, criticizes that “those who traffic in men and enter illegally across borders are rewarded.”

